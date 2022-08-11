Hooghly (West Bengal): Over 100 people on Thursday fell sick after eating pani puri at a street stall in the Dogachia area of Sugandha village panchayat in Hooghly district of West Bengal. The affected people showed symptoms of diarrhoea and complained of vomiting and abdominal pain.Also Read - West Bengal Road Accident: 9 People Killed In Deadly Vehicle Collision

After getting information, a special team of the health department officials reached the spot and gave medicines to the patients. They also asked the majority of the sick people to get admitted to hospitals as they showed serious illness.

The sick people are the residents of Dogachia, Bahir Ranagacha and Makaltala.