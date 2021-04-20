Kolkata: The suburban train services in West Bengal have been affected after Eastern Railway on Tuesday cancelled 56 local trains in the Sealdah section. The decision as taken after around 90 drivers and guards tested positive for COVID- 19. However, no decision on cancellation of trains in the Howrah section has been taken so far. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Imposes Weekend Lockdown Across State Amid COVID Spike

"The situation is pretty grim. Some 90 drivers and guards are unable to report for duty due to Covid. We have cancelled 56 local trains to ensure mail and express train services are not impacted," Eastern Railway spokesperson Eklabya Chakraborty told news agency PTI.

However, the official added that the non-peak hour trains are cancelled to minimise the impact for commuters.

Notably, the suburban train services resumed in West Bengal on November 11 last year after more than seven months. In the wake of rising cases, the Indian Railways had recently announced that commuters will be fined up to Rs 500 for not wearing masks at rail premises and in trains.

The development comes at a time when West Bengal reported the highest single-day spike of 8,426 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, while 38 people died of the infection in the state. The fresh cases took the tally to over 6.68 lakh.

So far, 10,606 people have died of the disease in the state and 12 of the latest deaths happened in Kolkata, which reported record 2,211 new cases.

North 24 Parganas is the worst-affected district after Kolkata as it reported 1,801 new cases and nine deaths. Howrah reported 527 cases and four deaths, while South 24 Parganas recorded 522 new cases and two death.