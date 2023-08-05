Over Rs 20 Cr Looted From 415 People By Company With TMC Leader Nusrat Jahan As Director, As Per Complaint To ED

Home

Filed by state BJP leader Shankudeb Panda, the complaint contains details of Rs 23 crore duped by said individuals from these 415 individuals who were mainly senior citizens.

Kolkata: As many 415 individuals were allegedly duped by the corporate entity Seven Sense Infrastructure Private Limited where actress-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Nusrat Jahan was an erstwhile director, as per the complaint received by the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Filed by state BJP leader Shankudeb Panda, the complaint contains details of Rs 23 crore duped by said individuals from these 415 individuals who were mainly senior citizens. The principal theme of the complaint is that the said corporate entity took around Rs 6,00,000 from each of these individuals promising them residential flats.

However, even after expiry of reasonable time, none of them were provided with flats and the amount collected by them were utilised by the directors of the same entity, including Jahan, to purchase their own flats, it stated.

Nussrat Jahan refuses wrongdoing

Jahan denied allegations of being involved in any fraudulent practice and said she had resigned from the directorship of the company in March 2017. “I have not come here to give any clarification as I have not committed any wrong. A media trial is going on. I am not involved in any wrongdoing or any form of fraudulent practice. I resigned as its director long back in March 2017. I don’t know why I am being falsely blamed,” Jahan said at a press conference.

The TMC MP said she had taken a loan from the company and repaid it with interest in May 2017. “I have bank statements and papers to prove my version. I was never a shareholder of the company. As the matter is sub-judice, I won’t make any further comment. Let the law take its own course,” the actress said as she left the presser.

Company’s director denies her claim

While the existing director of the corporate Rakesh Singh denied the company giving any such loan to her, questions are being raised on why she took the loan from a company instead of taking an institutional loan from a bank.

Jahan was in the midst of controversy after the infamous Park Street gang-rape of an Anglo-Indian woman in February 2012. There were allegations against Jahan of giving shelter to the prime accused in the case Kader Khan.

The victim, who died in March 2015, became a lead face of anti-rape campaign before her death. Khan is still absconding.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections she was fielded from Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency in North 24 Parganas district which she successfully contested.

