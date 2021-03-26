New Delhi: As West Bengal and Assam goes for polling for the first phase of assembly elections on Saturday, here’s a look at several key candidates, important constituencies, vote timing from both these states. The election for West Bengal’s 30 Assembly constituencies during the first phase covers all constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and some constituencies from Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur, whereas, in Assam, the stage is set for the polling in 47 constituencies in 12 districts where the BJP government is seeking to regain power in the 126-member legislature. Also Read - Ahead of 1st Phase of Assembly Polls, Assam Turns Into Fortress; Security Arrangements Tightened

Key candidates (West Bengal, Assam):

West Bengal:

In, West Bengal's Purulia, sitting MLA of Congress Sudip Mukherjee who joined the BJP recently is contesting. In the last assembly election, Mukherjee had defeated Jyoti Prasad Singh Deo of TMC. In 2021 polls, Congress has fielded Partha Pratim Banerjee and TMC has fielded Sujoy Banerjee.

Shantiram Mahato, Minister for Self Help Group and Self-employment and P.U.P department is contesting from Balarampur constituency from Purulia district, while Uttam Kumar Bandyopadhyay is contesting from Congress.

Congress’ Nepal Chandra Mahato is contesting from Baghmundi constituency in Purulia. Ashutosh Mahato is fielded from All Jharkhand Students Union AJSU party, an ally of the BJP while Sushanta Mahato is contesting from TMC.

In the Medinipur constituency in Paschim Medinipur district, TMC has fielded actor June Maliah after the death of the sitting MLA Mrigendra Nath Maiti in December 2020. BJP has fielded Samit Kumar Das. From CPIM, Tarun Kumar Ghosh is contesting.

The party has fielded Partha Pratim Das against Santanu Pramanik of BJP and Himangshu Das of CPI(M) in Khejuri, which is a seat reserved for scheduled castes in East Medinipur district.

Assam:

Top leaders from Assam including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora, Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora and several ministers will be in the fray today. onowal is seeking re-election from Majuli, a seat he wrested from Congress’ Rajib Lochan Pegu in the 2016 Assembly elections. Pegu, who had won the seat for three straight terms since 2001, has again been fielded by Congress.

Party-wise list of Key Candidates and their Constituencies (Assam)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP):

Incument Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal from the ruling BJP. He is contesting from Majuli constituency.

Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami from Jorhat assembly constituency.

Cabinet minister Ranjit Dutta from Behali assembly constituency.

Naba Kumar Doley from Jonai assembly constituency.

Sanjoy Kishan from Tinsukia assembly constituency.

NDA- Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Alliance

Atul Bora is contesting from Bokakhat assembly constituency.

Keshab Mahanta from Kaliabor assembly constituency.

Congress

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ripun Bora is contesting from Gohpur assembly constituency.

Debabrata Saikia from Nazira assembly constituency.

Party secretary Bhupen Borah from Bihpuria assembly constituency.

Bharat Narah is from Naoboicha assembly constituency.

Pranatee Phukan from Naharkatiya assembly constituency.

Rakibul Hussain from Samaguri assembly constituency.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP)

AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi is contesting from two seats – Duliajan and Naharkatiya assembly constituency.

Chief of Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi is contesting from Sivasagar assembly constituency.

West Bengal, Assam Elections 2021: Identification of Voters at Polling Stations

MNREGA Job Card

Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of

Labour

Driving License

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

Indian Passport

Pension document with photograph

Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by

Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, and

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs.

Security Beefed-Up in Assam and West Bengal:

West Bengal:

For the first phase, 730 coys of central forces including 92 for Bankura, 169 for Purba Medinipur, 139 for Paschim Medinipur, 186 for Purulia and 144 for Jhargram have been deployed. Further, there are 10288 Control Units, 10288 Ballot Units and 10288 VVPAT. The commission has also made arrangements for 2560 reserved Control Units, 2787 reserved Ballot Units and 3492 reserved VVPAT. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Assam:

As Assam goes to the first phase of assembly polls on Saturday, a total of 375 companies of security personnel including both central and state armed police forces have been deployed in the state. Of the total 375 units, 300 will be active during the first phase. These companies include the Central Armed Police Force (CRPF), State Armed Police (SAP) of other states and Assam.

Manmohan Singh’s Special Message:

The state of Assam is all set to cast its ballot tomorrow i.e. 27th March. Before the first phase of polling, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who also represented the state in the Rajya Sabha for 28 years, urged the people to vote for a government that will bring in development and growth. “The people of Assam had enabled me to serve the country — five years as the finance minister and 10 years as the prime minister. The day has come when you exercise your franchise and I ask you to vote wisely,” Singh said.