Bihar Man Working As Pakistani Spy, Arrested In Kolkata; Sensitive Documents Seized: Police

A 36-year-old man from Darbhanga, Bihar was arrested in Kolkata on Saturday for allegedly working as a spy for Pakistan.

Kolkata: Police in West Bengal’s Kolkata on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly spying for Pakistan and seized several sensitive documents from his possession. According to the police, the 36-year-old accused, originally a resident of Bihar’s Darbhanga district, was nabbed from his residence in Howrah following a tip-off.

“Acting on a tip-off, Kolkata police personnel picked up the man from his residence in Howrah on Friday night and arrested him after hours of grilling in the Special Task Force’s office in Kolkata. The accused hails from Darbhanga district of Bihar,” a senior police officer said.

“The arrested man was found directly involved in activities prejudicial to the safety of the country,” the officer said, adding that secret information in the form of photographs, videos and online chats were found in his mobile phone. These were sent by him to a suspected intelligence operative of Pakistan,” the officer said, adding that the suspect’s mobile phone has also been seized.

Citing initial investigations, the officer revealed that the man was working with a courier service company in Kolkata and had earlier stayed in Delhi.

“The accused has been living in Howrah area for the last three months after relocating from Delhi. He was picked up Friday from there and after grilling was examined at our office,” he said.

A local court remanded him to police custody till September 6.

The man was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Official Secrets Act, the officer said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

