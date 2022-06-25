Patient Jumps From 7th Floor Of A Kolkata Hospital, Critically Injuring Himself: What’s the News?Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Passes Bill to Replace Governor With CM Mamata as Chancellor of State-Run Varsities

Kolkata: A patient admitted at a private hospital at Mullickbazar in the central part of West Bengal's Kolkata jumped from the seventh floor of the building, where he was undergoing treatment, on Saturday, critically injuring himself.

What We Know So Far?

A male patient, identified as Sujit Adhikary, escaped from his bed at the Institute of NeuroScience Hospital in Kolkata and sat on the edge of a cornice on the seventh floor for over two hours, and then jumped off and critically injured himself on Saturday, a police official said.

Adhikary had sneaked to the cornice through a gap in the glass window in the ward where he was under treatment. In the videos circulating of social media, the man can be seen sitting on the edge precariously as anxious bystanders looked on and the fire brigade, police, and hospital authorities frantically tried to bring him down.

Kolkata | He wasn't saying anything as to why he was sitting there, but was not allowing people in uniform to approach him. We had placed several mattresses, net. His treatment is ongoing: Fire officer, Shubhankar Ghosh pic.twitter.com/NywExSq1Fc — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

What Did The Authorities say?

According to hospital authorities, Adhikary tried to fell off at around 1:10 pm and hit the cornice of the floors below at least twice before landing on the ground. He was “very very critically injured” and his skull, rib cage, and left hand were badly damaged, a hospital official said.

The police official said it appeared that the patient had stood up on the cornice on seeing the net being fixed by disaster management personnel on the ground and tried to climb down. But his hand slipped and he fell.

“The hydraulic ladder which was rushed to the spot could not be used as the man threatened to jump when it was brought near him to winch him away,” the police official said.

The patient had earlier ignored the pleas of the hospital employees and fire brigade personnel to return to the ward.

The hospital closed its main entrance after the incident and put up sofas, cushions, and other soft materials on the ground close to the building but the patient fell to the ground.

The man’s family had earlier also tried to reason with him and broke down on seeing him fall.

Watch Video:

#Shocking: A patient of Institute of Neuroscience Kolkata committes suicide by jumping from 7th floor of the building. Efforts to save him went in vain as he couldnot be convinced. pic.twitter.com/AcfERYf9zo — Ravi Shankar Dutta (@Ravi_Jounalist) June 25, 2022

Recap: A patient jumped from the seventh floor of the Institute of Neuroscience Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday. He climbed out of a seventh floor window of the hospital he was admitted and sat on the edge of a cornice of the building. He later tried to climb down and fell, critically injuring himself. A crowd gathered outside the hospital to have a glimpse of the man and many urged him to move away from the spot. The gathering affected vehicular traffic on one flank of the busy AJC Bose Road in Kolkata.

