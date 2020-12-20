Bolpur: In a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that people of West Bengal are yearning for change as they want to get rid of political violence, corruption, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration. Also Read - Give One Chance, Will Make 'Sonar Bangla' in Five Years: Amit Shah in Bolpur Roadshow | LIVE Updates

Addressing a roadshow in Birbhum's Bolpur, Shah vowed to restore the state to its old glory when it was called "sonar Bangla" (Bengal of gold) if the BJP is voted to power.

"I have attended and organised several roadshows in my life but have never seen one like this. This roadshow is a reflection of people's anger against the Mamata Banerjee government. This crowd reflects people's faith in the agenda of development of Narendra Modi Ji," Shah told the massive gathering at the roadshow.

He said the yearning was not about changing a political leader but “getting rid of corruption, political violence, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration”.

(With inputs from PTI)