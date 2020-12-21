New Delhi: People of West Bengal are yearning for change as they want to get rid of political violence, corruption, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday, as he drove through the Bolpur city centre like a victor amid showers of marigold petals and chants of “Jai Shri Ram”. Also Read - People of Bengal Want Change to End Political Violence, Bangladeshi Infiltration: Amit Shah

Addressing people during a roadshow in this town associated with Bengali cultural and literary icon Rabindranath Tagore, Shah vowed to restore the state to its old glory when it was called “sonar Bangla” (Bengal of gold) if the BJP is voted to power in the upcoming state assembly elections. Also Read - Give One Chance, Will Make 'Sonar Bangla' in Five Years: Amit Shah in Bolpur Roadshow

“I have attended and organised several roadshows in my life but have never seen one like this. This roadshow is a reflection of people’s anger against the Mamata Banerjee government. This crowd reflects people’s faith in the agenda of development of Narendra Modi Ji,” Shah told the massive gathering at the roadshow. Also Read - Suvendu Adhikari, 9 West Bengal MLAs Join BJP, Amit Shah Declares Grim Future For Mamata Banerjee's TMC | Top Developments

He said the yearning was not about changing a political leader but “getting rid of corruption, political violence, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration”.

Shah had virtually pulled off a coup a day before when Suvendu Adhikari, by far the biggest mass leader after Mamata Banerjee, led a parade of nine MLAs and a TMC MP into the TMC.

BJP flags fluttered atop homes and tree tops, people showered the cavalcade with flower petals, and green and saffron gulal lent an air of festivity to the roadshow.

Shah’s entourage crawled its way from Hanuman Mandir to Dak Bunglow, a distance of a kilometre and half, that took more than an hour to complete.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Shah referred to the recent attack on BJP president J P Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal and excoriated the Mamata Banerjee government over the law and order situation in the state.

Quoting data, Shah claimed the state had fared abysmally on development indices including healthcare and education.

He alleged Banerjee and the ruling TMC were raking up the “outsider-insider” issue to divert public attention from the failures of the state government, and asserted that a “son of the soil” will lead the state if the saffron party was voted to power.

“I think Mamata di has forgotten a few things. Did she call Indira Gandhi, Narasimha Rao outsiders when they used to come to West Bengal when she was with the Congress? Does she want a country where people from one state cannot visit another?” he asked.

He also attacked the Banerjee government over alleged Bangladeshi infiltration, and asserted only a BJP government can stop it.

Shah, in an apparent attempt to trash the outsider tag, visited places linked to Bengali cultural icons.

He visited Shanti Niketan and the Visva Bharati University founded by Rabindranath Tagore, tapped his fingers on the arm of the chair he was seated on at the home of Basudeb Das, a baul singer, and had lunch with them.

(With inputs from PTI)