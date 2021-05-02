Pingla Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: TMC’s Ajit Maity is leading from Pingla Assembly constituency. The seat that falls under Ghatal Lok sabha constituency went to polls on April 1. The seat is currently held by Saumen Kumar Mahapatra of Trinamool Congress. In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Mahapatra of TMC had won the seat by defeating Prabodh Chandra Sinha from Dsp(p) with a margin of 24218 votes. Ajit Maity of Trinamool Congress, Antara Bhattacharya of BJP and Samir Roy of Indian National Congress are key candidates contesting from Pingla constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with other independent candidates. Also Read - Howrah Dakshin Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE News And Updates: Nandita Chowdhury of TMC Leading

Stay tuned with India.com for all the updates regarding Pingla Assembly constituency of West Bengal. Also Read - Debra Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Humayun Kabir of TMC Leading

12:47 PM: TMC’s Ajit Maity Leading Also Read - Singur Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: Trinamool’s Becharam Manna Leading, BJP's Rabindranath Bhattacharya Trails

12:00 PM: Counting of votes underway.

08: 00 AM: Counting begins.