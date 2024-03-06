Home

West Bengal

‘Women Power Tortured Under TMC’, PM Modi Slams Mamata Govt Amid Sandeshkhali Row

‘Women Power Tortured Under TMC’, PM Modi Slams Mamata Govt Amid Sandeshkhali Row

In a rally in West Bengal, PM Modi has attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led government and has also strongly condemned the Sandeshkhali Violence.

PM Modi in West Bengal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in West Bengal and is addressing a women’s rally in Barasat, Parghana 24, West Bengal. In his rally, PM Modi has spoken about multiple issues including the ongoing, burning issue of Sandeshkhali Violence in West Bengal. Slamming the Mamata Banerjee-led government of West Bengal over the Sandeshkhali Row, PM Modi has said that women power has been tortured under the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The Prime Minister has also said that whatever happened with women in Sandeshkhali is matter of shame and that the storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of West Bengal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.