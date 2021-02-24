Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and branded him as the ‘Dangaabaaz’ (biggest rioter) of the country, who will face an “even worse fate” than former US President Donald Trump. While addressing a rally at Sahaganj in Hooghly district, The Chief Minister said PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are spreading lies and hatred throughout the country. Also Read - WATCH: President Ramnath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah Felicitate Ishant Sharma on 100th Test at Motera

"Worse fate than former US President Donald Trump awaits PM Narendra Modi," she said.

Talking about fighting against the BJP in the upcoming assembly election in her state, she said she will be the goalkeeper in assembly polls and BJP will not be able to score a single goal.

“I will be the goalkeeper in the assembly polls and you (BJP) will not be able to score a single goal. All shots will fly above the goal post,” Banerjee added.

During the rally, she also condemned the recent CBI interrogation of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife in connection with a coal pilferage scam, saying it was an “insult to our women”.

(With inputs from PTI)