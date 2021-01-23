New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Kolkata to take part in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. As per latest updates, his aircraft landed at the NSC Bose International Airport around 3 PM, from where he took a helicopter for the city. State minister Purnendu Basu received him at the airport. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise Yet Again | Check Rates in Various Metro Cities

After landing at the airport, PM Modi was received by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and state minister Firhad Hakim. Also Read - PM Modi Lands in Kolkata, To Address Public on Parakram Diwas | LIVE Updates

Notably, PM Modi is in Kolkata to take part in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He will deliver the valedictory address in an international seminar on Bose at the National Library, following which he will participate in a programme at the Victoria Memorial. He will also visit Netaji Bhavan, Bose’s residence. Also Read - Narendra Chanchal Dies at 80 in Delhi, PM Modi Expresses Grief

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Saturday and said a grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for its independence.

“A grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country,” he said.

The government has decided to observe January 23 as “Parakram Diwas” to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose, who was born on this day in 1897.