PM Modi To Visit Bengal On March 6; May Meet ‘Tortured Women’ Of Sandeshkhali – Reveals State BJP President

BJP President of West Bengal has revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bengal on March 6 and he may also meet the Sandeshkhali victims.

New Delhi: The Sandeshkhali village in West Bengal has been in the news but for an unfortunate reason. Women of the village have been protesting against the TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh for allegedly sexually assaulting them. The protest has now become a political battle as BJP leaders have also been supporting the women, asking the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government to take action against the accused. In a latest update, the BJP President of West Bengal, Sukanta Majumdar has said that PM Modi will be visiting Bengal on March 6, 2024 and it is also expected that he may meet the Sandeshkhali victims during his visit.

