West Bengal

PM Modi To Address Rallies In Bengal Next Week; Sandeshkhali Turmoil On Agenda

PM Modi is likely to address the ongoing unrest in the Sandeshkhali enclave where fresh protests erupted today as angry locals hit the streets and vented their fury by setting ablaze the properties belonging to TMC leaders who are accused of tormenting villagers.

PM Modi is also expected to hold another rally in the first week of March in Barasat, adjacent to the unrest-torn Sandeshkhali village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. (ANI Photo)

Sandeshkhali Unrest: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies in TMC-ruled West Bengal next week, state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said Friday. Majumdar said the Prime Minister will address public rallies in Arambagh and Krishnanagar in the state on March 1 and 2 respectively.

“Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed rally is scheduled for March 1 in Arambagh. On March 2, his rally has been proposed to be held in Krishnanagar. He will address both the rallies and also dedicate a few public schemes to the people,” Majumdar said in a video statement on Friday evening.

Modi is likely to address the ongoing unrest in the Sandeshkhali enclave where fresh protests erupted today as angry locals hit the streets and vented their fury by setting ablaze the properties belonging to TMC leaders who are accused of tormenting villagers.

The Prime Minister will likely launch a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) whose leaders are accused of sexually abusing women and land grabbing in trouble-torn Sandeshkhali. Modi is also expected to hold another rally in the first week of March in Barasat, a subdivision in North 24 Parganas district and next to the Sandeshkhali village, ANI quoted BJP sources as saying.

Violent protests rock Sandeshkhali

Meanwhile, a fresh wave of violent protests swept across trouble-torn Sandeshkhali on Friday as angry locals vented their fury by setting ablaze the properties belonging to TMC leaders who are accused of sexual abuse and tormenting local villagers.

The enraged locals also staged protests against the alleged inaction of the police against the perpetrators and demanded the accused be brought to the book at the earliest.

The fresh round of agitation raged in the troubled enclave for the second consecutive day as irate residents barricaded roads with logs and set them on fire to block the entry of police vehicles into Jhupkhali area of Sandeshkhali.

Residents of Bermajur area of Sandeshkhali clashed with the police as they tried to prevent police vehicles from passing through the area.

“We did not stop them initially. We just wanted to talk to them about why they were detaining our boys without any charge. They did not listen. The police vehicle ran over a woman’s feet. We want to talk to them,” a protester told news agency ANI.

The protesters claimed that the cops tried to run over a young woman who was saved by the public’s timely intervention.

“Is there any law and order in this country? Police tried to run over a girl. If the public had not known the girl would have died,” a protester alleged.

“Sheikh Shahjahan, Sirajuddin have confiscated all our plots of land. We were protesting. Police forcefully drove through protesters. One of the protesters broke their leg in the process,” another protester said.

Sandeshkhali unrest

Since the first week of February, villages in Sandeshkhali area in North 24 district have witnessed protests over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by TMC leaders.

The police have so far arrested 18 people including local TMC leader Shibu Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar in connection with the incidents of violence at Sandeshkhali. They have also added sections of ‘gangrape’ and ‘attempted murder’ against three of the prime accused, one of whom is still absconding.

The sections were added after a victim woman recorded her statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of “land-grab and sexually assaulting” them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

Shahjahan continues to evade arrest, with both state police and central agencies unable to trace him.

Recently, the Calcutta High Court instructed a collaborative Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and West Bengal Police to investigate an assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali.

(With inputs from agencies)

