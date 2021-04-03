Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after her party (Trinamool Congress) recently said that Mamata will be contesting from Varanasi in 2024. PM Modi, while a rally in poll-bound Bengal said unlike Didi, the constituency (Varanasi) will not consider Mamata as an outsider. Also Read - 'Mishti Doi And Bengalis Are Sweet, Why Are You Bringing Bitterness, Didi?' PM Modi Asks Mamata in Hooghly

“Didi’s party is saying now that she will be contesting from Varanasi in 2024 Lok Sabha election. Two things are clear from this statement. One, Didi has accepted her defeat in Bengal. Right or wrong? Otherwise, why will she go outside. Second, Didi is already looking for a place for herself outside the state,” PM Modi said at a campaign rally in South 24 Parganas’ Sonarpur. Also Read - BJP Wants to Divide Bengal, End Its Culture, Language: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

“But I want to tell you that my people of Varanasi, Kashi, Uttar Pradesh are so large-hearted that no one will call you an outsider, a tourist or the tourist gang,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi also wondered how the TMC would react finding that so many people ‘choti’, ’tilak’, chanting Jai Shri Ram and Har Har Mahadev, referring to the recent controversies that took place in Bengal in the run-up to the elections.

Earlier, PM Modi from a campaign rally asked Mamata Banerjee whether she was thinking of contesting from another seat. “Didi, is there any truth in the rumour that you are going to file nomination from another constituency? First, you went there (Nandigram), and the people gave you an answer. If you go somewhere else, the people of Bengal are ready,” PM Modi said.