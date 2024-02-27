Home

Police Detain ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui In Kolkata, Stop March To Sandeshkhali

Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui was taken into custody by the police in Kolkata, while he was preparing to visit Sandeshkhali. He questioned his detention and alleged the ruling party TMC for blaming the legal process for delay of Sheikh Shahjahan'arrest.

Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui was taken into custody by the police in Kolkata (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui was detained by police in Kolkata on Tuesday as he was preparing to visit Sandeshkhali. He was seen indulging in a heated conversation with the police official, questioning his detention.

“Why am I being stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali? What is the reason behind my detention? Is there any written order?…” said MLA Naushad Siddiqui.

Blame On Legal Process For Delay In Arrest

Earlier, in a blistering attack on the ruling TMC after it blamed legal processes for the delay in the arrest of absconding strongman and Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shahjahan, Congress state chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said laying the blame on the Calcutta High Court in the matter amounted to ‘contempt of court’.

“Women across West Bengal are out on the streets, crying for justice and fighting for the honour of fellow women in Sandeshkhali. Those in the TMC government should hang their heads in shame for failing to protect the women of Sandeshkhali. Laying the blaming on the High Court and the legal process (for the delay in the arrest of the accused Sheikh Shahjahan), instead, amounts to contempt of court. The government should be held in contempt for saying that the high court has tied the hands of the state police” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Remarks From Calcutta HC

On Monday, The Calcutta High Court Chief Justice ordered to add Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan to the Sandeshkhali case.

The HC Justice asked to issue a notice in the case and said, “There is no reason to not arrest him.”

Amid tensions over the Sandeshkhali incident, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday said that the Governor’s job is to see when the elected government takes action within the rule of law. If that is not done, then the governor will intervene.

Remarks From West Bengals Governor

Terming the decision by the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice on Sheikh Shahjahan, as momentous, the Governor added, that there is no excuse for not arresting Sheikh Shahjahan and he will be arrested.

Sandeshkhali has been tense for a few weeks as a section of women are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of “land-grab and sexual assault” under coercion. Shahjahan continues to evade arrest, with both state police and central agencies unable to trace him.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.