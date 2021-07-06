Asansol: A riot-like situation broke out in West Bengal’s Asansol after a 21-year-old youth died, reportedly due to police beating him up in custody. The incident took place on Monday night when the police arrested the accused over theft. Locals took to the street this morning and a mob turned violent and set a police van on fire in Barakar area of Asansol on hearing about the alleged police brutality case. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Brutally Kicked, Punched By Cops in Madhya Pradesh For Not Wearing Mask | Watch

Visuals of a police van on fire and smoke all around the police station were circulated on social media platforms. According to reports, the mob also allegedly hurled crude bombs at the police station. Also Read - West Bengal: BJP Leader Krishnendu Mukherjee's Car Shot At In Asansol

West Bengal | Ruckus after 21-year-old youth’s death in Asansol, police accused of beating him up in custody pic.twitter.com/7Z1F9ehn3h — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Madame Tussauds-Like Wax Statue Inaugurated in West Bengal's Asansol

Two police officers who had arrested the deceased last night have been suspended. An investigation is underway, Commissioner of Police, Asansol-Durgapur, Ajay Thakur told news agency ANI.