Durga Puja 2022: A festival when West Bengals is engulfed in vibrant hues of festive fervours, sounds of conch and wrapped in the aura of dhunuchi, Durga Puja is a grand celebration in this state. The festival where Goddess Durga is believed to come home is celebrated with great zest across India but nothing like what one can witness in West Bengal. This year, Durga Puja was recognised by UNESCO’s and honoured with Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) tag. Many Durga Puja Committees had urged UNESCO to recognise this festival. As way to express the gratitude a ‘thank-you’ rally was organised on Thursday in Kolkata.Also Read - Explore Durga Puja Through 10-Day Travel Package Soon; Gangasagar, Sunderbans On The List Too!

Here is a glimpse when street in Kolkata brimmed with life ahead of Durga Puja

People participate in a procession to celebrate the recognition of Durga Puja by UNESCO, in Kolkata, India, Thursday. Durga Puja in Kolkata’ has been inscribed by the UNESCO in the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Donning traditional attires, Durga Puja committees took to the streets to show their gratitude and mark the commencement of this 9 day festival.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly present a bust of Goddess Durga to UNESCO representatives Timothy Curtis and Eric Falt, during a programme organised to thank UNESCO for awarding Kolkatas Durga Puja festival in the intangible culture heritage list, in Kolkata.

People carry a clay idol of Hindu goddess Durga as they participate in a procession to celebrate the recognition of Durga Puja by UNESCO, in Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participates in a rally, organised to thank UNESCO for according the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) tag to Durga Puja and to launch the month-long celebrations of this years Durga Puja, in Kolkata.

People play dhak as they participate in a rally organised to thank UNESCO for putting Durga Puja on the intangible cultural heritage representative list, at Krishnanagar in Nadia district.

Film actress Sayantika Banerjee (C) performs during a programme organised to thank the UNESCO for inscribing of Durga Puja in Kolkata as the Intangible Culture Heritage of Humanity, in Kolkata.

Street children watch the grandeur procession to celebrate the recognition of Durga Puja by UNESCO, in Kolkata.

People dressed as Hindu goddess Durga participate in a procession to celebrate the recognition of Durga Puja by UNESCO, in Kolkata.

These postcards from Kolkata have already set the ball rolling for the festive fervour. With days to come, the grander will enrich with more colours, zeal and decked up puja pandals. Time for some shades of fun and frolic!

Happy Durga Puja!