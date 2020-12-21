West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Election Strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday said that the saffron party will “struggle to cross double digits” in West Bengal amid the high-pitched political campaigning by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. Responding to Kishor’s claim, BJP leader Babul Supriyo said that he was very happy that an ‘expert’ who can make such a ‘statement’ is leading Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC’s election campaign. Also Read - Will Leave Twitter If BJP Crosses Double Digits In West Bengal Polls, Says Prashant Kishor

Supriyo, in a series of tweets, wrote, “Very happy that an ‘Expert’ who can make such a ‘Statement’, is leading the Poll Campaign of @AITCofficial & @MamataOfficial’s Rolling on the floor laughingWhich world does he stay, what diet has #TMchhi put him ON•Great thing is, come 2021, na rahega Saanp (TMchhi) na bhajegi (PK ki) Bansuri @BJP4India.” Also Read - After Dushyant Chautala, Manohar Lal Khattar Says He Will Quit Politics If MSP Abolished

“Don’t tell me you guys don’t have it in you to write in your own words Face with rolling eyes Who spoon-fed you babies with the comment that ALL of you are ‘Copy-Pasting’ ?,” Supriyo said in another tweet.

Earlier, Kishor posted a tweet where he wrote, ” For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal. PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!.”

Kailash Vijayvargiya, National General Secretary of BJP, also took a dig at Kishor and said that the country will have to lose an election strategist after the result for the Bengal assembly elections are out.

Kishor’s tweet comes a day after Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah concluded his two-day Bengal visit. Seeking a 5-year mandate for the BJP, Shah promised to turn the state into Sonar Bangla.

He also claimed that his party would form the next government with 200 seats – there are 294 seats in the state assembly.