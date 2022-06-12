Kolkata: Tension and agitations over the controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad have now spread to West Bengal’s Nadia district after Howrah and Murshidabad districts. On Sunday evening, an agitated crowd protesting the remarks by BJP’s Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal reached the Bethuadahari railway station in Nadia district where it reportedly turned violent and started pelting stones and ransacked the offices within the station premises.Also Read - Prophet Remark Row: Jharkhand Restores Internet After 33 Hours, Security Bolstered in Tense Ranchi

The crowd also allegedly damaged the coach of a train stranded at the station. Also Read - Prophet Remarks Row: Hundreds Arrested; Mamata, Yogi Warn Of Stern Action Against Rioters | Top Developments

The agitators also blocked the adjacent National Highway-24 as well as the railway tracks there. Following this, train services in the division came to a halt for a few hours. Some of the shops along the roads were also ransacked. Also Read - Mumbai Police Summons Nupur Sharma In Connection With Her Alleged Remarks On Prophet Muhammad

It was learnt that the demonstrators began the procession from the Nakashipara area in Nadia district and there were only a few policemen to escort the crowd.

On Sunday, West Bengal BJP president and party MP Sukanta Majumdar appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to immediately ask for the deployment of central armed forces in the trouble-prone areas in the different districts of the state.

“The state police are incapable of handling the tension and violence that has been brewing throughout the state for the last three days. Hence, the chief minister should immediately take initiative to deploy central armed forces to bring the situation under control immediately,” said Majumdar.

Meanwhile, fresh tension also broke out in the Belda area in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Sunday evening over a social media post of a local BJP worker that reportedly had elements of provoking tension. The BJP worker, Chandan Jana, was arrested later in the evening.

For the last three days, several minority-dominated pockets in the Howrah district have seen tension following agitation by the protesters against the controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad. Despite the Chief Minister’s stern warnings of strong action against agitators, tension continued to brew and also spread to other districts in West Bengal.

Tension had also been brewing over the police resistance to Majumdar and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari from reaching the tension-prone areas. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP leaders were further trying to provoke and fuel tension.