Kolkata: The Kolkata Police have issued a notice to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma in connection with her alleged objectionable remarks about Prophet Muhammad. She has been summoned to appear at city's Narkeldanga police station on June 2o to record her statement. The notice has been issued under section 41 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc), that says any police officer may, without an order from a Magistrate and without a warrant, arrest any person who has been concerned in any cognizable offence, or against whom a reasonable complaint has been made.

"The case has been registered against Nupur Sharma under sections 153A, 295A, 298, and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC)," Kolkata police said in a statement.

The notice came days after violent protests erupted in parts of India after Friday prayers against controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Spate of FIRs were lodged, along with numerus arrests and travel curbs on BJP netas in West Bengal in connection with the violence that continued in Howrah and Murshidabad districts of the state for next two days.

Yesterday, an FIR against Nupur Sharma was also lodged at East Midnapore’s Contai police station, taking the number of cases registered in connection with the violence in Howrah and other parts of the state to 25 over the past 48 hours. So far, 112 people gave been arrested in the state for rioting, arson and incitement.

On Sunday, no fresh incident was reported in Howrah and Murshidabad, although there were reports of stone-pelting on the Ranaghat-Lalgola passenger train in Nadia’s Bethuadahari. Ruling Trinamool Congress has accused the Opposition BJP of repeatedly trying to disrupt peace in the state, after leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed he was stopped from meeting party workers in Howrah.