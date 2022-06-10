Prophet Remarks Row Latest Update: A BJP office was on Friday vandalised and set on fire in West Bengal’s Howrah district after the protests turned violent over the controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Taking to Twitter, a local BJP leader posted a video of the burned party office, demanding action against the perpetrators.Also Read - Prophet Row: Shahi Imam Says Protest Not Called By Jama Masjid, Delhi Court Sends 30 AIMIM Workers To Custody

“Since they listen to her and unfailingly vote for her, West Bengal Chief Minister and Home-Police Minister Mamata Banerjee should be able to identify and arrest these rioters and pelters who vandalised and set fire to the BJP office in Howrah rural district this afternoon. Why is she silent?” Anirban Ganguly said in a tweet. Also Read - Curfew Imposed in Ranchi After Protests Over Prophet Remarks Row

Since they listen to her & unfailingly vote for her, West Bengal Chief Minister & Home-Police Minister @MamataOfficial should be able to identify & arrest these rioters/pelters who vandalised & set fire to the BJP office in Howrah rural dist this afternoon. Why is she silent? pic.twitter.com/5WV5TSnrfE — Dr. Anirban Ganguly (@anirbanganguly) June 10, 2022

Earlier in the day, protests over controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad by Nupur Sharma turned violent with agitators pelting stones and then police resorted to using tear gas to disperse the crowd in Howarh district.

In the meantime, the protestors also blocked the road as well as the rail routes in the area. Due to the protests, the services of the South Eastern railway have been stopped completely at the Chengel station on the Howrah-Kharagpur line.

Notably, massive protests erupted across several parts of the nation on Friday against the Prophet row, with the agitators demanding action and arrest of the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her former party colleague Naveen Jindal.

Violent protests were witnessed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Ranchi, Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai, Ludhiana, Hyderabad and Jammu & Kashmir.

The protest turned violent in Prayagraj and police had to take action against many people. However the situation is under control.

In Delhi, shops were partially closed in some minority areas as massive police deployment was enforced to avoid untoward situation. A massive protest broke out at Jama Masjid in the national capital.

Last week, India faced a major pushback on the Prophet row after several Muslim countries protested over the issue, envoys were summoned and Qatar, Kuwait, UAE and Iran issued statements. The government has, however, said that the statements does not reflect its view but of the fringe elements.