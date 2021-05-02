Pursurah Election Result Updates: According to the latest trends, Biman Ghosh from BJP won this seat. He was leading from the seat. Also Read - ‘V For Victory’: Mamata Banerjee to Stake Claim to Form Govt in Bengal at 7 AM Tomorrow

Pursurah is one of the 294 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Constituencies that comes under the Hugli district. People of Pursurah voted for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 on April 6 in third phase and the results will be declared on May 2. Monika Mallick Ghosh (INC), Dilip Yadav (AITC) and Biman Ghosh of BJP are the key candidates contesting from Pursurah constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Pursurah Assembly Constituency was recorded as 86 percent.

12.15 IST: BJP’s Biman Ghosh Leading by 48%, according to the Election Commission’s updates

10.30 IST: Dilip Yadav of AITC leading by 48%, says EC

09:07 IST: BJP candidate Biman Ghosh currently ahead of INDEPENDENT candidate Chiranjit Barik as counting continues in Pursurah.

08:48 IST: Initial trends show that Biman Ghosh of BJP is leading. Chiranjit Barik of INDEPENDENT is currently in the second place.

08.00 IST: Counting of votes has begun in West Bengal’s Pursurah.

07.15 IST: Pursurah assembly constituency had 2,38,226 electors in 2016, out of which 1,23,865 were male voters and 1,14,361 females. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 1.5% votes.