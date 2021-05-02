Purulia Assembly Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for the Purulia assembly constituency that went to the polls in the first phase of the West Bengal Election on March 27 is underway. The Vidhan Sabha seat is currently held by Sudip Kumar Mukherjee, a former Congress leader. This year, Mukherjee contested on the BJP ticket against Sujoy Banerjee of TMC. Purulia Vidhan Sabha seat is part of Purulia (Lok Sabha constituency). In the 2016 West Bengal elections, Congress candidate Sudip Mukherjee had defeated his nearest rival Jyotiprasad Singh Deo of All India Trinamool Congress. Mukherjee had bagged 44.58 percent of the total votes. Also Read - Nandigram Election Result: Suvendu Adhikari Leads by 6 Votes Against Mamata After 16th Round of Counting | LIVE Updates

Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting center in Purulia. Also Read - Tollygunge Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: TMC's Aroop Biswas Leading by 25,022 Votes, Babul Supriyo Trails

Also Read - Prohibit Victory Celebrations Urgently: EC Asks States As Party Workers Celebrate Poll Results

15:54 PM: Sujoy Banerjee of TMC leading.

12:00 PM: Counting of votes underway.

08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins.