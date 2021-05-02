Purulia Assembly Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for the Purulia assembly constituency that went to the polls in the first phase of the West Bengal Election on March 27 will begin at 8 AM. The Vidhan Sabha seat is currently held by Sudip Kumar Mukherjee, a former Congress leader. This year, Mukherjee contested on the BJP ticket against Sujoy Banerjee of TMC. Purulia Vidhan Sabha seat is part of Purulia (Lok Sabha constituency). In the 2016 West Bengal elections, Congress candidate Sudip Mukherjee had defeated his nearest rival Jyotiprasad Singh Deo of All India Trinamool Congress. Mukherjee had bagged 44.58 percent of the total votes. Also Read - Balagarh West Bengal Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting Starts at 8 AM

