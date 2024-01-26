Home

West Bengal

Rahul’s Nyay Yatra ‘Facing Problems’ In Bengal, Says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, entered West Bengal from Assam on Thursday, and took a two-day break. It will resume on January 28.

ongress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is facing issues in getting permissions in its INDIA bloc ally-ruled West Bengal, the party’s state unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Friday.

Talking to reporters in Siliguri, the West Bengal Congress president said the grand-old party was facing problems in getting permissions for organising some public meetings in the Trinamool Congress-ruled state.

Permissions denied

Chowdhury said the Congress wanted to organise public meetings in certain places as part of the Nyay Yatra, but due to school examinations, the permission was not granted.

“In some places, we are facing roadblocks as we are not getting permission to organise public meetings, citing exams. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has faced problems in the Northeast, including Assam, and now it is facing problems in TMC-ruled West Bengal as well,” he said.

Speaking on the issue on Thursday night, Chowdhury had said that they thought they would get “relaxations” in some places in West Bengal for the public meetings but the administration “is saying that they can’t give it”.

The ruling TMC, however, claimed that the administration in West Bengal is free of political influences.

“Adhir Chowdhury is responsible for the INDIA alliance falling apart in West Bengal. Secondly, all opposition parties conduct programmes in the state, nobody faces any problems. The administration must have taken the decision as there are board examinations in schools,” TMC MP Santanu Sen said, according to news agency PTI.

BJN Yatra to resume on Jan 28

The Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, entered West Bengal from Assam on Thursday, and took a two-day break. It will resume on January 28.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Yatra will resume on January 28 (Sunday), with a with a padyatra from West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri

“After 12 continuous days in Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Cooch Behar in West Bengal, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has taken a pre-planned break from the afternoon of January 25th,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

“The yatra will resume at 1400hrs on January 28th with a padyatra in Jalpaiguri, followed by a padyatra in Siliguri and a public address there. The night halt is at Sonapur in Uttar Dinajpur district,” the Congress leader added.

Rahul Gandhi is undertaking the over 6,700-km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai. The Yatra is currently going through West Bengal. They Yatra entered Cooch Behar in West Bengal on Thursday morning where Gandhi received a rousing welcome by party workers.

The Yatra flag was handed over to West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury by the Assam Congress.

(With PTI inputs)

