Rajarhat New Town Election Result LIVE: Being another crucial assembly seat, Rajarhat New Town comes under the North Twenty Four Parganas district and it is one of the 294 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Constituencies. People of Rajarhat New Town voted for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 on April 17 and the results will be declared on May 2.

Saptarshi Deb (CPIM), Tapas Chatterjee (AITC), Bhaskar Roy (BJP) are the prime candidates fighting from Rajarhat New Town constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

8.00 AM: In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Rajarhat New Town Assembly Constituency was recorded as 84 per cent and Sabya Sachi Dutta of All India Trinamool Congress won the seat by defeating Narendra Nath Chatterjee (balai) from Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 9193 votes.