Rajarhat New Town Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes began at 8 AM on Sunday. TMC and BJP are the key parties in the state. As per the latest numbers on the EC website, Trinamool Congress is leading by 62%.

Being another crucial assembly seat, Rajarhat New Town comes under the North Twenty Four Parganas district and it is one of the 294 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Constituencies. People of Rajarhat New Town voted for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 on April 17 and the results will be declared on May 2.

Saptarshi Deb (CPIM), Tapas Chatterjee (AITC), Bhaskar Roy (BJP) are the prime candidates fighting from Rajarhat New Town constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

14.30 IST: TMC and BJP are the key parties in the state. As per the latest numbers on the EC website, Trinamool Congress candidate Tapash Chatterjee is leading by 62% with 7941 votes.

11:13 IST: At the state level in West Bengal, latest trends show that TMC leading on 188 seat, BJP+ leading on 98 seat, OTH leading on 4 seat

10:24 IST: Initial trends show that Tapash Chatterjee of AITC is leading. Subir Samaddar of INDEPENDENT is currently in the second place.

10:21 IST: Meanwhile, at the state level TMC leading on 152 seat., BJP+ leading on 119 seat., LEFT+ leading on 3 seat., OTH leading on 3 seat.

10:06 IST: AITC candidate Tapas Chatterjee currently ahead of INDEPENDENT candidate Subir Samaddar as counting continues in Rajarhat New Town.

08:02 IST: Counting of votes has begun in Rajarhat New Town.

07.50 IST: In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Rajarhat New Town Assembly Constituency was recorded as 84 per cent and Sabya Sachi Dutta of All India Trinamool Congress won the seat by defeating Narendra Nath Chatterjee (balai) from Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 9193 votes.