Home

West Bengal

Rajya Sabha Elections: Mamata Banerjee’s TMC Candidates Take Their Seats

Rajya Sabha Elections: Mamata Banerjee’s TMC Candidates Take Their Seats

The term of the elected Members of Parliament will start from April 3.

(Image: X/@ANI)

Rajya Sabha Elections: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in a post on X shared its reaction to the taking of the seats in the Rajya Sabha by its candidates Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Dev, Mamata Thakur, and Md Nadimul Haque.

Trending Now

The TMC posted: “Our leaders, Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Dev, Mamata Thakur, and Md. Nadimul Haque, have taken their seats in the Rajya Sabha as esteemed members of the Council of States. Embracing a strong women-centric ethos, our Rajya Sabha MPs are ready to take on the fight against the BJP zamindars and work towards reviving the essence of a diverse, multi-religious, multi-caste, multi-linguistic, and inclusive India.”

You may like to read

Our leaders, @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, Mamata Thakur, and @MdNadimulHaque6, have taken their seats in the Rajya Sabha as esteemed members of the Council of States. Embracing a strong women-centric ethos, our Rajya Sabha MPs are ready to take on the fight against the BJP… pic.twitter.com/xlfXIol0kJ — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) February 20, 2024

It is with great pride and a sense of purpose that our leaders, @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, Mamata Thakur, and @MdNadimulHaque6, secured their positions in the Rajya Sabha. With a majority of them being women, our hearts brim with greater joy, as this diverse… pic.twitter.com/e2AXTyRRzL — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) February 20, 2024

Sagarika Ghose is a journalist, columnist, and author and has worked at The Times of India, Outlook, and The Indian Express. She is the author of two novels, as well as the biography of Indira Gandhi, Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister.

Sushmita Dev is the daughter of the veteran Indian National Congress leader Santosh Mohan Dev. She is a member of the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal. She joined the All India Trinamool Congress in 2021 and currently serves as the national spokesperson of the All India Trinamool Congress.

Mamata Thakur was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2015. She was nominated as Trinamool Congress party’s candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls a few days back.

Nadimal Haque is a journalist and writer by profession.

The term of the elected Members of Parliament will start from April 3.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest West Bengal News on India.com.