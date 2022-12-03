TMC Office Vandalised, Bikes Set on Fire as Violent Clash Breaks Out Between TMC, BJP Workers in Bengal

As per preliminary reports, Trinamool office has been vandalised and motorcycles have been set on fire.

To bring the tensed situation under control, a large police force and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in the area, officials said.

Kolkata: Massive police force was deployed as a violent clash broke out between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district’s Hotuganj area on Saturday. The clash broke out on a day when BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was holding a rally at Diamond Harbour in the same district.

As per preliminary reports, Trinamool office has been vandalised and motorcycles have been set on fire.

To bring the tensed situation under control, a large police force and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in the area, officials said.