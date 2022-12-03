Top Recommended Stories
TMC Office Vandalised, Bikes Set on Fire as Violent Clash Breaks Out Between TMC, BJP Workers in Bengal
As per preliminary reports, Trinamool office has been vandalised and motorcycles have been set on fire.
Kolkata: Massive police force was deployed as a violent clash broke out between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district’s Hotuganj area on Saturday. The clash broke out on a day when BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was holding a rally at Diamond Harbour in the same district.
Also Read:
As per preliminary reports, Trinamool office has been vandalised and motorcycles have been set on fire.
To bring the tensed situation under control, a large police force and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in the area, officials said.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest West Bengal News on India.com.