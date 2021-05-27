Kolkata: Republic Bangla reporter Avishek Sengupta was on Thursday evening arrested by Kolkata Police from Siliguri in connection with extortion case. As per latest reports, Sengupta has been sent to transit remand till May 29. Also Read - Narada Case: CBI Moves Supreme Court Against Calcutta HC Order Allowing House Arrest Of TMC Leaders

The Kolkata Police was looking for Sengupta in connection with the case in which three people have already been arrested for posing as CBI officers and carrying out an abduction for ransom. According to police, Avishek Sengupta was an accused in the case and was absconding. Also Read - Narada Case: Calcutta High Court Stays Bail Order of TMC Ministers, MLA

“Three persons have been arrested. There are more involved,” a senior police officer told Indian Express. The police also added that they were conducting raids to arrest Sengupta. Police, however, did not specify the allegations against Sengupta. Also Read - Trinamool Congress Workers Pelt Stones At CBI Office After Probe Agency Arrests Ministers

Issuing a statement, Republic Bangla said that Sengupta was a probationer and not a confirmed employee of the organization. The newspaper also stated that he had been suspended on May 25 soon after they learnt of the “serious allegations” against him.