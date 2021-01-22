Kolkata: A clash has been reported from BJP’s party offices in West Bengal between old party workers and the ones who joined the party recently from the Trinamool Congress. According to a report by NDTV, one of the fights took place at the Asansol office behind closed doors in front of Minister Babul Supriyo and national secretary Arvind Menon. Meanwhile, in Burdwan town, the clash reached the streets with rival BJP workers pelting stones at each other. Also Read - Mamata's Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Sends Legal Notice to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

The workers also clashed with the police who came after vehicles were set on fire in the area.

Seven people have also been arrested so far, the NDTV report said.

The clash comes ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections that are likely to take place in April. The internal feud has become a major concern as it is disrupting the party’s discipline ahead of crucial polls.

Members of the two groups hurled stones at each other and torched vehicles which were parked near the premises, PTI reported a senior officer as saying.

BJP leaders alleged that the TMC was behind the incident, while the ruling party in the state denied the charge and claimed it was a fallout of the bickering between the old and new members of the saffron camp.

Denying the allegation, TMC Purba Bardhaman district president Swapan Debnath said two factions of the BJP -old and new- were fighting against each other over the issue of getting prominence in the saffron party.

Senior BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya in Kolkata said the party will inquire into the incident and not tolerate any indisciplined act.

“Those joining the party should understand that no act of indiscipline will be tolerated,” he said.

(With agency inputs)