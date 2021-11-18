Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said in the next two years, investments to the tune of Rs 10,480 crore will come in Howrah district. Giving further details, the chief minister added that around 882 new projects and industrial parks would come up in the district which will generate more than 1,16,000 jobs. She said this while addressing a review meeting in the district.Also Read - West Bengal: Mamata Govt Decides To Lift Night Curfew From These Districts For Two Days

In an effort to promote locals in job marker, Mamata Banerjee urged industrialists to recruit locals rather than bringing in workers from other states.

"We are aware that people from other states come in search of jobs. We live in peace and harmony. But I would request all of you (industrialists) to recruit locals for the upcoming projects," she said.

In the meeting, the chief minister also asked the district authority and the Land Department to settle the land-related issues at the earliest.

“There has been a lack of coordination. I would request the district and the Land Department officials to look into the problems and resolve them at the earliest. On December 14, a synergy programme will be organised to look into the problems,” she said.

The chief minister’s announcement of the investments in Howrah is part of the state government’s renewed efforts to bring in big-ticket investments. She also announced that the state government is planning to develop a new dairy firm — ‘Bangla Dairy’ — under the state Animal Husbandry Department.

“It will sell various kinds of dairy products. Around 512 outlets would set up to sell those products,” she said.

(With inputs from PTI)