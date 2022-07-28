Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recovered huge stashes of cash and jewelry, including gold bars during the raid at Arpita Mukherjee’s second home. Arpita Mukherjee is a close aide of former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee. Both are alleged to have played a big role in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam case.Also Read - Rs 15 Crore More Cash Found At Arpita Mukherjee's Home After Rs 21 Crore Recovery | Video

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the case, once again raided Arpita Mukherjee's Belgharia flat on Wednesday in which huge piles of cash were found. So far Rs 20 crore has been counted in the raids conducted on Wednesday and the amount is only likely to increase as the investigating agency is still counting the cash for which three cash counting machines have been deployed.

Three cash counting machines deployed

Three cash counting machines have been used to count the cash recovered from Arpita's house. Apart from this, a large quantity of jewelery was also recovered. According to sources, three kg of gold worth Rs 1.5 crores was seized from Arpita's safe.

In all, Rs 41 crore of cash and jewelry worth Rs 2.5 crore have been seized so far.

The ED has sealed one of the two flats belonging to Arpita in Belgharia Town Club.

The ED has also conducted raids on Arpita’s relatives.