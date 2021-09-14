Kolkata: The Kolkata airport on Tuesday said those passengers need to carry a negative RT-PCR report against the coronavirus whose final destination is not West Bengal. The information came as a response from the airport authority while clarifying a user’s query, who was travelling to Delhi via Kolkata.Also Read - Top 7 Offbeat Places Near Kolkata For a Fun-Filled Weekend Getaway

The authorities informed the passengers that according to the state government guidelines, all the in-bound flight’s passengers from Bangalore are required to provide a negative RT-PCR test report against the covid-19 or even can produce proof of vaccination by providing the certificates. Also Read - Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi as Monsoon Breaks 46-year Record; Airport, Several Roads Waterlogged | 10 Points

The Kolkata airport tweeted, “Please note transit passengers whose final destination is not West Bengal and who do need to come out of Airport need not carry COVID test report for Kolkata. For more details please contact the concerned Airline.” Also Read - Three Bombs Hurled at BJP MP Arjun Singh's Home in Kolkata, Guv Dhankhar Says 'Worrisome'

According to the state government data, three new coronaviruses linked fatalities were reported in Kolkata and Nadia on Monday while two died succumbed to the virus at North 24 Parganas on Monday.

According to recent government data, Kolkata has recorded a total of 506 fresh cases of the virus on Monday, leading to total cases of 15,57,414. According to the bulletin, over 15,30, 731 people have been recovered from the deadly disease. At present, the discharge rate stands at 98.29 per cent. After the death of ten people to coronavirus, the death toll is 18,587.

A total of 27,050 samples have been tested in Kolkata from Sunday to Monday, which pushed the total number of clinical examinations to 1,75,05,502 as said by the bulletin. A health official while talking to PTI, a news agency said that 4,15,062 vaccines have been administrated in Bengal on Monday. The Health official added, that over four crore people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the state.