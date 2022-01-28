New Delhi: The RT-PCR test rate in West Bengal was reduced to Rs 500 from Rs 950. West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission on Thursday had announced the reduction in the RT-PCR test price and said the new rate would be applicable for all private labs. Meanwhile, the charge for RT-PCR samples collected from home remains unchanged.Also Read - Chandigarh Schools, Colleges to Reopen from This Date, Vaccination Must | Details Here

“We have passed an order revising the RT-PCR cost. The test will now cost Rs 500. The cost of reagants have dropped drastically, hence the rate recision,” WBCERC chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Kumar Banerjee said, according to a report by Times of India. Also Read - Vaccination, Infection May Lower Long COVID Symptoms: Study

Last week, Delhi capped the maximum price for the RT-PCR COVID test at private laboratories at Rs 300 amid rise in coronavirus cases leading to increased testing in the national capital. It also fixed the charge for RT-PCR samples collected from home at Rs 500. Moreover, the Rapid antigen test (RAT) for COVID-19 will now be done at Rs 100. Also Read - Scientists Develop Lab-In-A-Backpack For Cheaper, Accurate COVID Testing

“Private sector labs shall mandatorily collect the samples from the testing sites as requisitioned by Govt. team (District CDMO Office or Hospital). Further, all labs will ensure that samples are processed latest within 12 hours of being received in the lab with all positive results being updated on ICMR portal mandatorily within 30 minutes of samples being processed followed by updation of all negative results latest within 24 hours from the receipt of samples in the lab,” the order further stated.