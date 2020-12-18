West Bengal: Amit Raj, a class 10 student of Purulia Sanik School, laid his life to save three other children after a major fire broke out in a house near Sanik School campus. According to the reports, Amit jumped inside the house, which was in flames, when he heard the helpless screams of the trapped children. Also Read - Sainik School Admission 2021: Hurry Up! Last Date To Register Today At nta.nic.in, CHECK Other Details Here

Surprisingly, reports claim that no local people came forward to help the children when the fire broke out. Amit, who got severely burned, was rushed to the nearby hospital, where he took his last breath. Also Read - 27% OBC Reservation Will be Introduced in Sainik Schools From Next Year

“Amit was not only talented but also owned a golden heart. His helpful nature made him really special,” one of his friends said. “His untimely death has shocked the entire school,” another added. Many of his friends also took to Twitter to pay their tributes to Amit Raj. Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 Strikes West Bengal's Durgapur, No Loss Reported