Sagardighi Bypoll LIVE Updates: Voting Begins As TMC, BJP, Left-Congress Fight It Out

Sagardighi Bypoll LIVE Updates: On Monday, 7 am, voting has began for the by-election in West Bengal's Sagardighi assembly constituency in Murshidabad district. The death of three-time TMC MLA and state minister Subrata Saha in December last year is the reason behind the bypoll.

Sagardighi Bypoll LIVE Updates: Voting for Sagardighi Assembly bypolls begins. The major contestants in this bypoll battle are the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress-Left alliance.

Sagardighi Bypoll Main Candidates

TMC: Debashish Banerjee

BJP: Dilip Saha

Congress-Left: Bayron Biswas

