Sagardighi Bypoll LIVE Updates: Voting Begins As TMC, BJP, Left-Congress Fight It Out

Sagardighi Bypoll LIVE Updates: On Monday, 7 am, voting has began for the by-election in West Bengal's Sagardighi assembly constituency in Murshidabad district. The death of three-time TMC MLA and state minister Subrata Saha in December last year is the reason behind the bypoll.

Updated: February 27, 2023 9:24 AM IST

By India.com News Desk

Sagardighi Bypoll LIVE Updates: Voting for Sagardighi Assembly bypolls begins. The major contestants in this bypoll battle are the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress-Left alliance.

Sagardighi Bypoll Main Candidates

  • TMC: Debashish Banerjee
  • BJP: Dilip Saha
  • Congress-Left: Bayron Biswas

Live Updates

  • 8:50 AM IST

    Sagardighi Bypoll LIVE Updates: Sagardighi constituency has more than 60 per cent of minority population. It also has 18.5 per cent Scheduled Caste and 6.5 per cent Scheduled Tribe population.

  • 8:47 AM IST

    Sagardighi Bypoll LIVE Updates: Ruling Trinamool Congress, opposition BJP and the Congress-Left alliance are the main contestants in this bypoll battle. The TMC has fielded Debashish Banerjee and BJP has fielded Dilip Saha, while Bayron Biswas is the Left-supported Congress candidate.

