Sagardighi Bypoll LIVE Updates: Voting Begins As TMC, BJP, Left-Congress Fight It Out
Sagardighi Bypoll LIVE Updates: On Monday, 7 am, voting has began for the by-election in West Bengal's Sagardighi assembly constituency in Murshidabad district. The death of three-time TMC MLA and state minister Subrata Saha in December last year is the reason behind the bypoll.
Sagardighi Bypoll LIVE Updates: Voting for Sagardighi Assembly bypolls begins. The major contestants in this bypoll battle are the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress-Left alliance.
Sagardighi Bypoll Main Candidates
- TMC: Debashish Banerjee
- BJP: Dilip Saha
- Congress-Left: Bayron Biswas
