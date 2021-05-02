Saltora Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: The counting of votes for Saltora Assembly seat that went to polls on March 27 will begin at 8 AM. The Vidhan Sabha seat in West Bengal is currently held by Swapan Bouri of Trinamool Congress. She had won the seat in the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections by defeating his nearest rival Sasthi Charan Bouri of CPI(M) with a margin of 12523 votes. Also Read - Haldia Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE News And Updates: Who Will Win - Tapasi Mondal or Manika Kar? Counting Today

For 2021 West Bengal Elections, TMC had fielded Santosh Mondal to take on Chandana Bauri of BJP. Many independent candidates were also in the fray.