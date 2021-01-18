West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that his party will support Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. The TMC chief had earlier announced that she will contest the upcoming assembly election from Nandigram, as she took her battle for West Bengal to the home turf of poitical heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, who recently quit the TMC and joined the BJP. Also Read - Suvendu Adhikari Lashes Out At Mamata Banerjee, Says TMC Chief Will Lose Nandigram Seat By Over Half Lakh Votes

That Banerjee chose Nandigram to make the big announcement reflects the TMC supremo determination to take the BJP, which has launched a spirited campaign to unseat her after a decade-long stint in power, head on.

Addressing a rally, Banerjee said she is not worried about those joining rival parties as they were hardly around when the TMC was formed.

Banerjee said these leaders left the ruling party to protect the money “they have looted” in the last few years. “I have always started my campaign for the assembly polls from Nandigram. It is a lucky place for me. So, this time I feel that I should contest the assembly polls from Nandigram. I request our state party president Subrata Bakshi to approve my name from this seat,” Banerjee said.

Bakshi, who was on the podium, swiftly accepted the request.

Nandigram was the scene of massive public protest against “forcible” land acquisition by the then Left Front government for creation of a special economic zone.

The protracted and often bloody protests added to Banerjee and her party’s political heft and catapulted the TMC to power in 2011, marking the end of the Left Front rule of 34 years.

Adhikari is considered the face of the movement in Nandigram.

After switching over to BJP, Adhikari has often accused Banerjee of having forgotten the people of the area who helped her gain power in the state.

Banerjee is at present the MLA from Bhawanipore in south Kolkata.

“If possible, I will contest from both Bhawanipore and Nandigram. Nandigram is my elder sister and Bhawanipore is my younger sister. I will give a strong candidate from Bhawanipore also, in case I don’t fight from that seat,” she said.