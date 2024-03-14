Home

West Bengal

Sandeshkhali ED Attack Case: Court Extends CBI Custody Of Shahjahan Sheikh By 8 Days

Sandeshkhali ED Attack Case: Court Extends CBI Custody Of Shahjahan Sheikh By 8 Days

On Thursday, the CBI counsel had moved a plea seeking the custody of Shahjahan Sheikh and seven other accused who have been arrested in connection with the January 5 attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal.

Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested by the West Bengal Police on February 29.

Sandeshkhali Unrest: A court in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal Thursday extended the CBI custody of suspended TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh by eight days. Sheikh was arrested on February 29 by the state police in connection with the mob attack on a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) official that went to search his house in the alleged ration scam on January 5.

On Thursday, the CBI counsel had moved a plea seeking the custody of Sheikh and seven other accused who have been arrested in connection with the same case.

The Basirhat sub-divisional court extended the CBI custody of Shahjahan Sheikh by another eight days and also remanded the seven other accused to the central probe agency’s custody for five days.

Shahjahan had filed a bail plea in the district court which was opposed by the CBI counsel who argued that if granted bail, the accused can influence the investigation, which will hurt the case.

However, the counsel for the accused argued that the CBI cannot seek an extension of Shahjahan’s custody since he has already spent over 14 days in custody, first under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state police, and subsequently under the CBI.

After hearing the arguments, the judge of the district court extended Shahjahan’s custody by eight days, instead of the 14 days sought by the CBI.

Shahjahan Sheikh arrest

Shahjahan Sheikh, who has been suspended from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), was arrested in a case related to a mob attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on January 5 when the central agency had gone to search his premises in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam. Speaking to a television channel, TMC’s Sandeshkhali MLA Sukumar Mahata claimed that on the day of the incident, he had called up Sheikh requesting his assistance to control the mob but “Sheikh had said that he was not in the area”. Last week, on March 8, CBI sleuths, along with forensic and ED officials searched the residence of Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali in connection with its probe into an attack on an ED team in the area. On Tuesday, a sub-district court in Basirhat remanded the suspended TMC leader to 10 days CBI custody. The Calcutta High Court had transferred the case to CBI on on March 5. Sandeshkhali Unrest Since the first week of February this year, villages in Sandeshkhali area have witnessed protests over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by TMC leaders, including the prime accused, Shahjahan Sheikh. A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of “land-grab and sexually assaulting” them under coercion. Following the attack on ED officials, Sheikh was on the run for 55 days before he was arrested by a special team of the West Bengal Police last month (With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest West Bengal News on India.com.