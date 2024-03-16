Home

Sandeshkhali Row: Shajahan Sheikh’s Brother Among 3 Arrested By CBI In ED Attack Case

Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested on February 29 after 55 days on the run following violent protests led by women, alleging sexual atrocities and land grab. The suspended TMC leader went missing after a mob attacked the ED team that went to search his house in an alleged ration distribution scam on January 5.

Sheikh Alamgir, the brother of Shahjahan Sheikh, was among 3 suspects arrested by the CBI on Saturday for their alleged involvement in January 5 attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. (File Photo)

Sandeshkhali Row: Three suspects, including Sheikh Alamgir– the brother of notorious TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh– were arrested by the CBI on Saturday in connection with its investigation in the January 5 attack on team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

Shahjahan’s brother Sheikh Alamgir, Mafujar Molla, the president of the TMC’s student wing in Sandeshkhali, and Sirajul Molla, a local resident, were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after questioning on Saturday, officials said.

Accused took part in Jan 5 attack on ED team

The trio have been arrested for their alleged role in the January 5 attack on the ED team, they said, adding the accused would be produced before a local court on Sunday.

The CBI, who took over three FIRs registered in the case by the West Bengal Police on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, arrested the three suspects after detailed examination, and according to technical evidence collected, the central probe agency said in a statement.

With these arrests, the number of people nabbed by the CBI in the case has increased to 14.

As per the CBI, the arrested accused allegedly took active part in the attack on ED sleuths on January 5 and instigated a crowd to target the team when they went to raid the premises of Shahjahan Sheikh at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.

Shahjahan Sheikh arrest

Shahjahan Sheikh, who has been suspended from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), was arrested in a case related to a mob attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on January 5 when the central agency had gone to search his premises in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam. On March 8, CBI sleuths, along with forensic and ED officials searched the residence of Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali in connection with its probe into an attack on an ED team in the area. On March 10, the court sent him to CBI custody for four days which was later extended by another eight days — till March 22. The Calcutta High Court had transferred the case to CBI on on March 5.

Sheikh was arrested on February 29 after 55 days on the run following violent protests led by women, alleging sexual atrocities and land grab. He went missing after a mob attacked the ED team that went to search his house in an alleged ration distribution scam.

(With PTI inputs)

