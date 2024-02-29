Home

Sandeshkhali: TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan, Accused Of Sexual Assault, Arrested After 55 Days Of Absconding

TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested from Sarberia and will be produced in court later in the day.

Women in Sandeshkhali are protesting alleged sexual abuse by TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh. (ANI Photo)

KolKata: TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who was accused of sexual violence and land grab by several women in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, was on Thursday morning arrested after 55 days of absconding. After a massive police search, he was arrested from Sarberia and will be produced in the court later in the day.

Shahjahan Absconding Since Jan 5

TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan has been absconding since January 5 after a mob allegedly affiliated with him attacked the Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a scam on January 5.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP-elect Sagarika Ghose has claimed that Sheikh Shahjahan, will be arrested very soon. Sagarika Ghose, while speaking to ANI, said that the government is acting in this matter and will continue to do so.

What Sagarika Ghose Said on Sheikh Shahjahan

“Key aides of Sheikh Shahjahan have been arrested. So, if the Government of Bengal wanted to shield Sheikh Shahjahan, would it arrest and put behind bars his own key aides? No one is being shielded; no one is being protected. No one will escape the law…The TMC and the Bengal Government are on the ground; they are working and there is every reason to believe that Sheikh Shahjahan will be arrested very soon,” Ghose said on Tuesday.

She further claimed that complaints are being registered into the matter and land is being returned to all those who are aggrieved.

“The Government of Bengal is acting in Sandeshkhali. The CM has promised action; the government is acting and it will continue to act. So far, over 20 arrests have been made. There is a whole team in Sandeshkhali at the moment, camps have been set up, complaints are being registered and land is being returned to all those who are aggrieved. There is a police probe going on. Two senior female police officers are investigating…” Sagarika said.

What Happened in Sandeshkhali

Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district has been witnessing widespread protests against Trinamool Congress strongman Shahjahan Sheikh this month as a section of women are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by the TMC leader. Sheikh and his close aides have been accused of sexual harassment and land-grabbing.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of “land-grab and sexual assault” under coercion.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.