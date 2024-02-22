Home

West Bengal

Sandeshkhali Unrest: Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar Detained, Ferried Away

Sandeshkhali Unrest: Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar Detained, Ferried Away

On Thursday, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was granted permission to visit Sandeshkhali, which has been on edge since protests broke out over allegations of sexual abuse and forcible land grabbing by local TMC leaders, earlier this month.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar stages a sit-in outside Sandeshkhali police station. (ANI Photo)

Sandeshkhali Unrest: West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was on Thursday detained by the police after he staged a sit-in protest outside the Sandeshkhali police station, demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh. Majumdar was forcibly removed from the spot by security personnel and taken away in a boat to be transported away from the trouble-torn shoreside area.

Earlier today, the Bengal BJP chief was granted permission to visit Sandeshkhali, which has been on edge since protests broke out over allegations of sexual abuse and forcible land grabbing by local Trinamool Congress leaders, earlier this month.

‘Will protest till Sheikh is arrested’

Majumdar, who was hospitalized eight days ago after sustaining injuries during a protest in nearby Taki while trying to enter Sandeshkhali, met party leaders in the restive area and headed straight to the Sandeshkhali police station where he staged a sit-in protest.

“I will continue my sit-in until Shajahan Sheikh is arrested. It has been so many days, but the police have failed to arrest him,” the BJP leader told reporters while raising slogans against ruling TMC.

Majumdar said he wanted to meet local police officials but was denied permission, following which he decided to start an indefinite sit-in. Police officials attempted to persuade Majumdar to withdraw his sit-in, however, when the saffron leader persisted, the cops forcibly removed him from the spot.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police detained West Bengal BJP President Dr. Sukanta Majumdar after he sat on a protest demanding the arrest of Shahjahan Sheikh, in Sandeshkhali https://t.co/0UuBy718RU pic.twitter.com/zx9kRXrkKH — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

‘Arrested’ and ferried away

Later, Majumdar was packed off on a boat along with police personnel and was sent to Dhamakhali ferry ghat.

At Dhamakhali, he claimed, “I was arrested and later released on a PR bond. I am now at Dhamakhali ferry ghat but I will not leave the area till all our BJP workers, who have been arrested in Sandeshkhali, are released.”

Earlier in the day, police allowed Majumdar to visit Sandeshkhali, which has been rocked by protests over alleged sexual assault on women and land-grabbing, on condition that only his security personnel would be with him and no other BJP leader could accompany him.

Despite a disagreement over the condition, the BJP state president acquiesced to the police’s stipulations.

A police officer was heard stating, “You can very well go and visit Sandeshkhali. But only your security personnel would be allowed to accompany you. No other BJP leader would be allowed to accompany you.”

Majumdar, in his attempt to negotiate for the inclusion of the party’s district president due to his unfamiliarity with the terrain, remarked, “This visit was not planned. All of a sudden it was decided. So, if my district president doesn’t accompany me, how will I reach the residences of my local leaders?”

However, his request was not granted.

Subsequently, during his journey to Sandeshkhali, Majumdar expressed his intent to stand in solidarity with the local populace.

“I will meet the locals, my party leaders, and then go to the police station and talk to the police personnel,” he asserted.

‘Anarchy’ in Sandeshkhali

Earlier in the week, following intervention by the Calcutta High Court, both BJP and the CPI(M) leaders visited strife-torn Sandeshkhali, marking the first visit by opposition parties since the onset of protests.

Leaders from both parties described the situation as “horrific” and “emblematic of anarchy”.

On February 14, Majumdar suffered injuries during a protest related to Sandeshkhali in the nearby Taki area while attempting to enter the region.

Fresh protests, Shahjahan’s brother’s hut torched

Earlier today a thatched hut, reportedly belonging to Shahjahan Sheikh’s brother, Siraj, was set ablaze by angry villagers as a fresh wave of protests rocked parts of Sandeshkhali.

Irate villagers, armed with sticks, took to the streets against the local TMC leaders– especially the prime accused Sheikh Shahjahan and vented their fury by setting ablaze a pondside hut belonging to Shahjahan’s brother.

Sandeshkhali unrest

Since the first week of February, villages in Sandeshkhali area in North 24 district have witnessed protests over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by TMC leaders.

The police have so far arrested 18 people including local TMC leader Shibu Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar in connection with the incidents of violence at Sandeshkhali. They have also added sections of ‘gangrape’ and ‘attempted murder’ against three of the prime accused, one of whom is still absconding.

The sections were added after a victim woman recorded her statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of “land-grab and sexually assaulting” them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

(With PTI inputs)

