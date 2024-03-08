Home

Sandeshkhali Unrest: CBI Searches Home, Office Of TMC’s Shahjahan Sheikh

Shahjahan Sheikh, who has been suspended from the ruling Trinamool Congress, was arrested in a case related to a mob attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on January 5

CBI officials leave the Joka ESI Hospital with suspended TMC strongman and Sandeshkhali incident accused Shahjahan Sheikh after his medical examination, in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Sandeshkhali Unrest: The Central Bureau of Investigation Friday searched the home and office of arrested TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in the restive Sandeshkhali enclave in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Officials said the raids were conducted as part of the central agency’s probe into the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths back in January this year.

In an official statement, the CBI said several “incriminating documents and material exhibits” have been seized during the searches.

The CBI team also visited areas near Shahjahan’s house in Akunchipara locality of Sarberia to collect evidence related to the attack. Subsequently, the officials proceeded to his office and the residence of a close aide for further investigation.

The 14-member team included six CBI sleuths, six central forensic officials, besides two ED officials who were injured in the January 5 attack.

A large contingent of central forces was deployed in the area for protection of the officials of the central agencies.

The CBI officials opened the seal placed on Sheikh’s home by the ED to enter the premises. They also videographed and mapped the area as part of the investigation.

The forensics team spent several hours at his home collecting evidence, officials said.

On Thursday, after obtaining custody of the suspended Trinamool Congress leader, the CBI visited his house and office in Sandeshkhali. However, the agency’s sleuths found both premises locked and left after taking photographs from outside.

Shahjahan Sheikh arrest

Shahjahan Sheikh, who has been suspended from the ruling Trinamool Congress, was arrested in a case related to a mob attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on January 5 when the central agency had gone to search his premises in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam.

Meanwhile, speaking to a television channel, TMC’s Sandeshkhali MLA Sukumar Mahata claimed that on the day of the incident, he had called up Sheikh requesting his assistance to control the mob but “Sheikh had said that he was not in the area”.

Sandeshkhali Unrest

Since the first week of February this, villages in Sandeshkhali area have witnessed protests over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by TMC leaders, including the prime accused, Shahjahan Sheikh.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of “land-grab and sexually assaulting” them under coercion.

Following the attack on ED officials, Sheikh was on the run for 55 days before he was arrested by a special team of the West Bengal Police last week.

(With PTI inputs)

