Sandeshkhali Unrest: CBI Summons Shahjahan Sheikh’s Brother In ED Assault Case

Shahjahan Sheikh, who has been suspended from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), was arrested in a case related to a mob attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on January 5.

CBI takes Sandeshkhali incident accused Shahjahan Sheikh to Joka ESI Hospital for his medical examination after getting his handover from the Crime Investigation Department (CID), in South 24 Parganas on March 6. (ANI Photo)

Sandeshkhali Unrest: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Wednesday summoned Alamgir Sheikh, the brother of arrested TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh and some of his close aides for questioning in connection with the attack on a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in West Bengal’s restive Sandeshkhali enclave on January 5 this year.

According to an official statement, a team of CBI sleuths, accompanied by the local police, arrived at the residence of Alamgir Sheikh in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, however, he wasn’t home and the summon was served to his family.

Alamgir has been called in for question in connection with the January 5 mob attack on ED officials in Sandeshkhali, the probe agency said.

The CBI said a similar notice was also served to a few other people, considered close to Shajahan Sheikh who was arrested last month by the West Bengal police.

A family member of another local panchayat leader, to whom the notice was served, confirmed receiving it, news agency PTI reported.

According to officials, the CBI wants to interrogate several people in connection with its investigation in the the case against Shahjahan Sheikh.

Shahjahan Sheikh arrest

Shahjahan Sheikh, who has been suspended from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), was arrested in a case related to a mob attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on January 5 when the central agency had gone to search his premises in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam.

Speaking to a television channel, TMC’s Sandeshkhali MLA Sukumar Mahata claimed that on the day of the incident, he had called up Sheikh requesting his assistance to control the mob but “Sheikh had said that he was not in the area”.

Last week, on March 8, CBI sleuths, along with forensic and ED officials searched the residence of Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali in connection with its probe into an attack on an ED team in the area.

On Tuesday, a sub-district court in Basirhat remanded the suspended TMC leader to 10 days CBI custody. The Calcutta High Court had transferred the case to CBI on on March 5.

Sandeshkhali Unrest

Since the first week of February this year, villages in Sandeshkhali area have witnessed protests over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by TMC leaders, including the prime accused, Shahjahan Sheikh.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of “land-grab and sexually assaulting” them under coercion.

Following the attack on ED officials, Sheikh was on the run for 55 days before he was arrested by a special team of the West Bengal Police last week.

(With PTI inputs)

