Home

West Bengal

Sandeshkhali Unrest: Hut Belonging To Shahjahan Sheikh’s Brother Torched By Villagers Amid Fresh Protests

Sandeshkhali Unrest: Hut Belonging To Shahjahan Sheikh’s Brother Torched By Villagers Amid Fresh Protests

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.

Police personnel stand guard outside absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh's home in Sandeshkhali. (PTI Photo)

Sandeshkhali Unrest: A thatched hut, reportedly belonging to local TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh’s brother, Siraj, was set ablaze by angry villagers as a fresh wave of protests rocked parts of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Thursday.

Trending Now

Irate villagers, armed with sticks, took to the streets against the local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders– especially the prime accused Sheikh Shahjahan, who is absconding since January 5, after a mob, allegedly affiliated to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had arrived to search his premises in connection with the ration scam case.

You may like to read

Later, allegations of sexual abuse of local women and land grabbing against Shahjahan and his aides came to light.

The locals vented their fury against Shahjahan by setting ablaze a thatched hut near a pond, which reportedly belonged to his brother, Siraj.

“Siraj and his brother Shahjahan have usurped our land. They subjected us to molestation. We demand justice and the return of our land,” said a protester, according to news agency PTI.

DGP assures strict action

In the wake of DGP Rajeev Kumar’s visit, wherein he pledged swift action against wrongdoers, a substantial police force descended on the area with officers assuring to assist the locals and urging them to submit their grievances and documentation.

“Please bring forth your complaints; we will take immediate action. If you possess any relevant documents, present them to us. Rest assured, your land will be restored,” a police officer was heard telling the residents, PTI reported.

DGP Kumar affirmed the police force’s commitment to addressing the concerns of every individual in Sandeshkhali. He vowed stringent measures against those implicated in the mistreatment of women.

Kumar, who spent Wednesday night in Sandeshkhali to gauge the situation, promised resolute action against perpetrators of gender-based violence.

TMC leaders shunned during Sandeshkhali visit

Amidst these developments, TMC leaders from North 24 Parganas district went to the Sandeshkhali village, offering reassurances of support.

However, they faced the ire of the locals who questioned the prolonged inaction against Shahjahan and his associates.

“Why have you remained silent for so long? Why have Shahjahan Sheikh and his cohorts gone unchecked? We demand answers,” resonated the voices of the impassioned residents.

In an attempt to mollify the gathering storm, the TMC representatives acknowledged past lapses while asserting the party’s commitment to rectifying them.

“Yes, mistakes have been made. However, the people of Sandeshkhali repose their complete trust in Mamata Banerjee. All grievances will be duly addressed,” affirmed the TMC leader and Sandeshkhali MLA Sukumar Mahto, seeking to assuage the mounting discontent.

Sandeshkhali unrest

Since the first week of February, villages in Sandeshkhali area in North 24 district have witnessed protests over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by TMC leaders.

The police have so far arrested 18 people including local TMC leader Shibu Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar in connection with the incidents of violence at Sandeshkhali. They have also added sections of ‘gangrape’ and ‘attempted murder’ against three of the prime accused, one of whom is still absconding.

The sections were added after a victim woman recorded her statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of “land-grab and sexually assaulting” them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest West Bengal News on India.com.