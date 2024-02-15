Home

West Bengal

Sandeshkhali Violence: President’s Rule To Be Imposed In West Bengal? Here’s What We Know So Far

Sandeshkhali Violence: President’s Rule To Be Imposed In West Bengal? Here’s What We Know So Far

Amid the intensifying Sandeshkhali Violence, will there be a President's Rule in Sandeshkhali village and in complete West Bengal? Here's what we know so far..

Sandeshkhali Violence (PTI)

New Delhi: There has been a lot of political turmoil in the Sandeshkhali village of West Bengal; wome have been protesting and also conducting marches, demanding TMC Leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s arrest because the women have said that the leader has been involved in sexual harassment incidents. The BJP leaders have been supporting the women and Section 144 has also been reimposed in and around the area of the Sandeshkhali village after it was initially imposed and revoked by the Calcutta High Court. In a latest news development, multiple leaders supporting the protest, have been demanding for the imposition of President’s Rule in Sandeshkhali and West Bengal. Here’s all you need to know…

Trending Now

President’s Rule In Sandeshkhali?

As mentioned earlier, the various leaders of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and other people supporting the protest, have been demanding for a President’s Rule. Anju Bala, a Member of the Nationa; Commission for Scheduled Castes has said, “…CM Mamata Banerjee does not want to reveal anything, she does not register FIRs of torture against women…The country will not forgive her. We want President’s rule to be imposed in Sandeshkhali as people are not safe here at all…”

You may like to read

#WATCH | Sandeshkhali violence: Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Anju Bala says “…CM Mamata Banerjee does not want to reveal anything, she does not register FIRs of torture against women…The country will not forgive her. We want President’s rule to be… pic.twitter.com/ayYgkv0upk — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

Anju Bala has also criticised the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee and has said, “It is a shameful incident that in today’s time as well something like this can happen to women…The state’s CM is a woman. ‘Naam Mamata rakhti hai lekin dil mein mamata naam ki chiz nahi hai’…”

#WATCH | Sandeshkhali violence | “It is a shameful incident that in today’s time as well something like this can happen to women…The state’s CM is a woman. ‘Naam Mamata rakhti hai lekin dil mein mamata naam ki chiz nahi hai’…,” says Anju Bala, member of National Commission… pic.twitter.com/wErOFFTZQi — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

President’s Rule In West Bengal Due To Sandeshkhali Violence?

While Anju Bala has been asking for a President’s Rule in Sandeshkhali, former DGP and Rajya Sabha Member Brij Lal has demanded for a President’s Rule in whole of West Bengal. He said, “BJP National President JP Nadda has formed a fact-finding team with 2 Union ministers and 4 MPs, including myself. There is absolute anarchy in West Bengal… All these incidents are being done solely by Bangladeshi immigrants who have been made to settle there by Mamata Banerjee as a vote bank. They have also been provided with ration cards and Aadhar cards. Sandeshkhali is a result of this… Rape and extortion are very common organised crimes of the TMC. The main accused, Shahjahan Sheikh is on the run and is being shielded by the TMC. Most of the crime in the state of West Bengal is being executed by Bangladeshi immigrants with the full support of the TMC…CAA-NRC should be immediately implemented in the state. It is difficult to do so, but the President’s rule needs to be imposed in West Bengal…”

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: On the Sandeshkhali violence, former DGP and Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal says, “BJP National President JP Nadda has formed a fact-finding team with 2 Union ministers and 4 MPs, including myself. There is absolute anarchy in West Bengal… All these incidents are… pic.twitter.com/zWpTJWfsgR — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

A few days ago, the Governor of West Bengal met with the victims in Sandeshkhali and recently, Arun Haldar, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Anju Bala, Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes met with the victims.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.