Sandeshkhali Violence: Shahjahan Sheikh Aide Ajit Maity Arrested, FIR Lodged Against Absconding TMC Leader

In a major update amid the Sandeshkhali Row, TMC leader and close aide of the absconding leader Shahjahan Sheikh, Ajit Maity has been arrested by the police and an FIR has been lodged against Sheikh.

New Delhi: Sandeshkhali village in West Bengal has been part of the headlines for some time now, owing to women protesting against TMC Leader Shahjahan Sheikh, for allegedly sexually assaulting them. Many BJP leaders have also been protesting against the Mamata Banerjee-led government, and in a latest update, Shahjahan Sheikh’s close aide, TMC leader Ajit Maity has been arrested by the Police. An FIR has also been lodged against Shahjahan Sheikh. Check latest updates with respect to the Sandeshkhali Violence Case…

TMC Leader Ajit Maity Arrested In Sandeshkhali

As mentioned earlier, the West Bengal Police on Monday arrested TMC leader Ajit Maity from the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on the charges of land grabbing from villagers, an officer said. Maity, considered a close aide of absconding TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, was detained on Sunday evening from the residence of a civic volunteer where he had locked himself for over four hours after being chased by villagers, he said. “We have arrested him from Bermadjur area after getting complaints from villagers regarding land grabbing. We will produce him before a court later in the day,” the police officer told PTI. “It has been alleged that Maity under the influence of Shajahan, grabbed several land plots in Bermadjur area of Sandeshkhali. He used to threaten people,” the officer said.

FIR Lodged Against Shahjahan Sheikh, Other Leaders Arrested

After getting over 70 complaints, the police lodged an FIR against Shajahan Shiekh, he said.

Most of the complainants claimed that Shajahan was actively involved in the forcible acquisition of their land and torturing of local women, the police officer said. Maity’s arrest comes less than 24 hours after the TMC made him the area president in place of Shajahan’s brother Sheikh Sirajuddin. According to the police, Maity was grilled overnight in connection with allegations of land grabbing and sexual abuse of women and arrested early in the morning.

The police have already arrested local TMC leaders Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar, both considered close aides of Shajahan, in connection with allegations of land grabbing and torture of women there. Angry villagers had attacked Maity a couple of days back for his alleged ties with Shajahan and his group, accused of land grabbing and sexual assault on local women.

The police action comes after a TMC delegation visited the restive Sandeshkhali for the second consecutive day on Sunday and heard the grievances of villagers who have been protesting against alleged atrocities by local leaders of the ruling party. The riverine Sandeshkhali area — situated on the borders of the Sundarbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata — has been on the boil for more than a month with protests against Shahjahan, who is absconding, and his supporters.

PM Modi To Visit Bengal On March 6

Amid the ongoing Sandeshkhali Row, the BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bengal to address a women’s rally in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. The BJP President has also said that if the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali want, PM Modi will also visit them in Sandeshkhali. In the words of Sukanta Majumdar, “We have come to know that the Prime Minister will be visiting the state on March 6. If the mothers and sisters of Sandeshkhali want to meet PM Modi, we will definitely arrange it.”

(Inputs from ANI)

