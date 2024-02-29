Home

West Bengal

Sandeshkhali Violence: Sheikh Shahjahan Remanded To 10-day Police Custody, Suvendu Calls It ‘Mutual Adjustment’

On the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari called it mutual adjustment and said unless the central agencies take him into their custody, the people there won't get justice.

Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested earlier in the day.

Sandeshkhali: Hours after his arrest in the Sandeshkhali incident, TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan was remanded to 10-day police custody on Thursday. Reacting to the development, Advocate Raja Bhowmick, Lawyer of TMC Shahjahan said, ” …Police sought 14 days custody (of Sheikh Shahjahan) but the court gave 10 days…on 10th March, he will be produced in court again”.

“He will get 5-star facilities in jail. He will use mobile phone inside and control the area from there,” Suvendu Adhikari said.

